Burney Co. Lowers Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $8,537,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

NYSE QSR opened at $60.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average is $54.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.44%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

