Burney Co. Purchases 2,280 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Burney Co. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 294,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 35,685 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 131,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 87,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

NYSE RQI opened at $15.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

