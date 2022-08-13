Burney Co. Purchases 449 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Burney Co. grew its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SAP by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,802,000 after buying an additional 85,772 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 26.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after purchasing an additional 215,811 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of SAP by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,141,000 after purchasing an additional 342,546 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,945,000 after purchasing an additional 47,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter.

SAP Trading Up 0.7 %

SAP opened at $95.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $83.50 and a twelve month high of $151.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP Profile

SAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Grupo Santander raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($106.12) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SAP to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($137.76) to €115.00 ($117.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

