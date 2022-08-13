Burney Co. Raises Holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Burney Co. increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth $11,610,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 41.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 52,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance

NYSE:HPS opened at $17.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $19.89.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

