Burney Co. Raises Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in R. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.23. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $93.05.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on R. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Ryder System Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Stories

