Burney Co. Raises Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Burney Co. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,239 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,294,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,153 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.76. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Barclays downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,086.67.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

