Burney Co. Reduces Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,092 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

