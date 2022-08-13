Burney Co. Trims Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SSNC opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.58. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.59 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.