Burney Co. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $43.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

