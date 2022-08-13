Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the July 15th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,938,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Buyer Group International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BYRG traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,692,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,289. Buyer Group International has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.01.
About Buyer Group International
