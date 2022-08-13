Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the July 15th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,938,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Buyer Group International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYRG traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,692,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,289. Buyer Group International has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.01.

About Buyer Group International

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

