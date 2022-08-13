BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.50. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BZFD. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of BuzzFeed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of BuzzFeed to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of BuzzFeed to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

BuzzFeed Stock Up 5.9 %

BZFD opened at $2.15 on Thursday. BuzzFeed has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BuzzFeed ( NASDAQ:BZFD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $91.56 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that BuzzFeed will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam Rothstein acquired 35,000 shares of BuzzFeed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $75,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,929.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory Coleman bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 565,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,595.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Rothstein bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 195,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,929.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,907,000. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BuzzFeed by 20.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,206,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 376,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Finally, Founder Collective GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BuzzFeed

(Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.