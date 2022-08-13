Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Short Interest Up 24.2% in July

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 756,500 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 608,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.37. The company had a trading volume of 124,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,910. The company has a market cap of $913.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 11.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.14%.

In related news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $25,146.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven P. Kent acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $59,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,043.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,146.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $265,221.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,622 shares of company stock valued at $586,398. Company insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,019 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after acquiring an additional 81,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 238,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

