Bytom Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Bytom has a total market cap of $22.62 million and $2.21 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00019937 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00264516 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000710 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000988 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,764,461,362 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bytom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

