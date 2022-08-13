CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. CACI International had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. CACI International updated its FY23 guidance to $17.65-18.49 EPS.

CACI International Stock Up 1.8 %

CACI stock opened at $281.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.91. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $238.29 and a fifty-two week high of $313.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CACI. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

About CACI International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 37.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

