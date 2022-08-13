CAE (TSE:CAE) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$42.00 to C$36.00. The stock traded as low as C$25.65 and last traded at C$26.68, with a volume of 1824555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.39.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAE. CIBC decreased their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.65.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CAE Company Profile

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$948.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.