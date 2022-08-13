Cahill Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.5% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA traded up $2.64 on Friday, reaching $353.22. The company had a trading volume of 94,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.58. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.55.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

