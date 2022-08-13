Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 15,980 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 15,712 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 94,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 23,525 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 100,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $29.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $35.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $32,592.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $32,592.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,803,707.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,006 shares of company stock worth $2,593,745. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

