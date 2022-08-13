Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,996 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $182,120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 238.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,799 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,053,000 after purchasing an additional 876,684 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 916,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,926,000 after buying an additional 523,873 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $46,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.64.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $158.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.15 and a 52-week high of $158.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

