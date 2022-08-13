Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 21,700 Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCII. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 672.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 47.7% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 11.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCII shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Insider Transactions at Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center Trading Up 2.5 %

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.67.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 46.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.55%.

About Rent-A-Center

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.