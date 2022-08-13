Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Decreases Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in APA by 5,081.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 154,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 151,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in APA by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 383,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,866,000 after buying an additional 221,154 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in APA by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in APA by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on APA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $34.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.37). APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

