Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 120.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Entegris by 951.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 192,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,652,000 after purchasing an additional 174,031 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Entegris by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $1,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.97. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.92 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.70.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

