Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $552,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Waste Management by 7,498.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after buying an additional 1,979,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,279,000 after buying an additional 407,039 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Waste Management by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 504,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,182,000 after buying an additional 305,143 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Waste Management by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,528,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,133,000 after buying an additional 296,973 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

Waste Management Price Performance

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,921 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WM stock opened at $171.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $172.44.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

