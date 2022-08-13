Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,520 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ebix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Ebix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Ebix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ebix by 2.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ebix during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ebix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Ebix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $738.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.70. Ebix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.97%. Ebix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Ebix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Ebix’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Ebix Profile

(Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.



