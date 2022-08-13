Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506 over the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $225.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 88.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.47. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $336.52.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

