Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Price Target to $5.00

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Laird Superfood from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Laird Superfood Price Performance

Laird Superfood stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. 30,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,664. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Laird Superfood

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSF. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 30.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 25,540 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 304.9% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 220,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 166,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

