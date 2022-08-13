Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Price Target to $5.00

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Laird Superfood from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Laird Superfood Price Performance
Laird Superfood stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. 30,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,664. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54.
About Laird Superfood
Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.
