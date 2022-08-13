Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$47.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.50.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Trading Up 3.2 %

GOOS stock opened at C$29.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.06, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.94. Canada Goose has a one year low of C$21.75 and a one year high of C$67.33. The stock has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.