Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.25 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.50 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$62.06.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Down 0.1 %

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$47.54 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$42.69 and a twelve month high of C$62.77. The stock has a market cap of C$8.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.42.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

