Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.1% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 9,388,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,259,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,059 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,924,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,891,000 after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,343,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,391 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.0 %

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Shares of CNI stock opened at $128.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.32. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $104.67 and a 1 year high of $137.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.35%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.