Canadian Tire Co., Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.63 (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 1.625 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $6.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Canadian Tire Trading Down 7.7 %

TSE:CTC traded down C$22.95 on Friday, hitting C$277.00. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$250.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$425.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$309.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$340.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.39. The stock has a market cap of C$16.50 billion and a PE ratio of 14.63.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$1.34. The firm had revenue of C$3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.40 billion.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.