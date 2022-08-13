Cannell & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cannell & Co. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,142 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,700 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,503,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.89. 1,308,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,293,104. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

