Cannell & Co. Has $1.35 Million Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Cannell & Co. lowered its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 93.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

NYSE HLI traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $87.77. 188,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,320. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.23 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day moving average of $88.97.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $471.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

