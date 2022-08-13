Cannell & Co. Has $15.72 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cannell & Co. cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 326,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,058,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,510,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

