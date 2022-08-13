Cannell & Co. Has $2.81 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cannell & Co. trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 18,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.0% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 45,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in 3M by 279.8% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 38,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,610 shares of company stock worth $6,429,420 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,347,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

