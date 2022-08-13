Cannell & Co. Has $893,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $6.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $392.67. 3,664,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,640,903. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.61.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

