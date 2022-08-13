Cannell & Co. Invests $2.20 Million in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,304,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,787 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,080,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,820,000 after acquiring an additional 109,087 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,489,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,975,000 after acquiring an additional 745,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,202,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,400,000 after purchasing an additional 562,834 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,756,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,065,000 after purchasing an additional 568,855 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.56.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,733,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,066. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.83.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -51.45%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.