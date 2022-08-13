Cannell & Co. Lowers Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Cannell & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 604.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEPC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.77. The company had a trading volume of 748,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,477. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.56. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -246.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.