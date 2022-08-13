Cannell & Co. Makes New $497,000 Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,833,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,437. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.27.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

