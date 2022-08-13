Cannell & Co. Makes New $533,000 Investment in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 131,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,869,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 545,680 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Blue Apron Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APRN traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $12.76.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.14. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 211.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blue Apron news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $29,826.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,803 shares of company stock worth $57,913 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

