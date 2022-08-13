Cannell & Co. Purchases 1,318 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cannell & Co. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $17,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,331. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.58. The company has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

