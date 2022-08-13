Cannell & Co. Purchases 90 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,846 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.1% of Cannell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $35,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $537.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,053. The stock has a market cap of $237.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.55.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

