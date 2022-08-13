Cannell & Co. Raises Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,980,000 after buying an additional 1,091,672 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,726,000 after purchasing an additional 373,446 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,819,000 after purchasing an additional 665,199 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $321,888,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,097,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,865,000 after buying an additional 207,260 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE SPOT traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.94. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $305.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.65.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.