Cannell & Co. Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cannell & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,273 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.3% of Cannell & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $43,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $15,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,492,308.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $15,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,492,308.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,761 shares of company stock valued at $40,500,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.63.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.33. 105,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,003,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $251.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.28. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

