Cannell & Co. Sells 300 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Cannell & Co. cut its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in DaVita by 530.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Up 1.0 %

DaVita stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.48. 489,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,136. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $133.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average of $101.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVA. Bank of America decreased their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.