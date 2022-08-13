Cannell & Co. Sells 33,685 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Cannell & Co. trimmed its position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,685 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned about 0.36% of MediaAlpha worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in MediaAlpha by 10.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 32.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 76,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

NYSE MAX traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. 86,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,388. The company has a market capitalization of $536.02 million, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.87. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Patrick Ryan Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $85,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,711.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

