Cannell & Co. Sells 440 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cannell & Co. lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ZBH traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.22. The stock had a trading volume of 641,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.77 and its 200 day moving average is $117.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $153.76.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

