Cannell & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Cannell & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,092 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 1.33% of Mitek Systems worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 285,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,459 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 46,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,427 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 12.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MITK shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Mitek Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Mitek Systems stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,512. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $515.79 million, a PE ratio of 83.07 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $39.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

