Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at R. F. Lafferty

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by R. F. Lafferty from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Canoo alerts:

Canoo Trading Up 13.8 %

Shares of Canoo stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. Canoo has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.

Insider Activity at Canoo

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canoo will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 603,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $2,445,491.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,521,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,764,002.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,613,253 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,376. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Canoo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo

(Get Rating)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.