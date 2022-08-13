Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MNMD. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Up 11.6 %

NASDAQ:MNMD opened at 0.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.91. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of 0.53 and a 1-year high of 3.18.

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 29th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 29th.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.05 by 0.01. Analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 36,762 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total transaction of 25,733.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,743,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 176,773 shares of company stock valued at $126,385 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

See Also

