Capital Advantage Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.45. The company had a trading volume of 286,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,266. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $145.54 and a one year high of $187.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.62.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.