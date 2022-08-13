Capital Advantage Inc. Has $24.88 Million Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Capital Advantage Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 5.7% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $24,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQDH traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.29. The stock had a trading volume of 25,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,617. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day moving average is $91.89. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.49 and a 52 week high of $96.92.

